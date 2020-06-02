19-year-old arrested in connection with Sunday rioting

19-year-old Alex John Kafka has been arrested in connection with Sunday night's riot, according to Sioux Falls Police.

Police say detectives identified Kafka as an individual who threw rocks at police Sunday night. Sunday night's protest turned violent after rocks were thrown at police and businesses at The Empire Mall.

Kafka has been charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Riot, and Refusal to Disperse from Unlawful Assembly. The warrant carries a $25,000 cash bond.