198 new active COVID-19 cases Friday, statewide total surpasses 1,000

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpassed 1,000 on Friday.

South Dakota Department of Health announced 1,044 active cases on Friday, up 198 from Thursday.

Overall cases reached 3,144. The total number of recovered patients passed 2,000 with 2,069 recoveries statewide. t

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says Friday's spike in new cases was likely due in part to a mass-testing event for Smithfield Foods employees. Around 3,628 individuals were tested. Dr. Clayton says the state is following up to see just how many of the new cases are connected to the testing event.

Two additional deaths on Thursday bring the state's total to 31.

Minnehaha County's total is now at 2,535 with 203 new cases Friday.

Brown County saw 11 new cases Friday and 17 new cases Thursday, bringing the county total to 107. Health officials say an outbreak at the DemKota beef plant is responsible for most of those cases.