2 Saloon #10 workers in Deadwood have COVID-19, patrons possibly exposed to virus

Two Saloon #10 workers in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19; prompting the South Dakota Department of Health to tell people to “self-monitor for symptoms of infection.”

According to a health department release, both people were working while ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms of infection. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

• Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

If you develop symptoms:

• Call your health care provider immediately.

• Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

• Avoid contact with other people.

• Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.