2 SculptureWalk statues vandalized in downtown Sioux Falls

Authorities say vandals damaged two statues in downtown Sioux Falls, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The statues were both part of the downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

One statue, named "Protection," was located in front of Lucky's Bar. It was pushed over and completely destroyed. Clemens said it was valued at $16,000.

Another statue, "A day in the Park" at 9th Street and Main Avenue, was also damaged. Clemens did not have an estimate on the cost of the damages.

Clemens said Tuesday that police are investigating both incidents. No arrests have been made.