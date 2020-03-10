2 arrested after police find over 11 pounds of pot in car

Authorities say two men are facing charges after officers found over 11 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

Thirty-five-year-old Pierre Dameron of Sioux Falls and 19-year-old Raymond Vickers of Chicago were arrested Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said Drug Task Force officers stopped a car on Rice Street near Interstate 229 Sunday afternoon. The officers searched the car after they smelled pot and realized the driver had arrest warrants. Police found 11.12 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, wrapped in several different bags.

Both Dameron and Vickers are both facing charges of possession of marijuana more than 10 pounds and intent to distribute.

