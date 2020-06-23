2 arrested after reckless driving incident in Sioux Falls

Two people are behind bars after authorities say they fled from Sioux Falls police after an attempted traffic stop.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. Monday when officers tried stopping a car for traffic violation near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the car then took off. Officers did not pursue because of the high rate of speed.

Witnesses called police about a car driving recklessly nearby. Officers found the car abandoned with a backpack inside. The backpack contained meth residue, as well as a woman's ID. Clemens also said the car was stolen.

Police found and arrested the suspects a few blocks away. Clemens said they were trying to use a phone at a business.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Bailey Jensen of Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated eluding, drug possession, and reckless driving charges. Her passenger, 35-year-old Aaron Abdo of Lake Andes, was arrested on warrants.