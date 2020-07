State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

Wednesday's numbers bring total deaths in the state to 93. One victim was in their 40s, the other was in their 70s. They were residents of Minnehaha and Buffalo counties.

The state also recorded 62 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases to 6,826. Active cases dropped by one to 800.

Current hospitalizations rose slightly to 65.

The state processed 855 tests Wednesday. Just over seven percent came back positive.

