2 more arrested in connection to Sunday night's violence in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls authorities say two more people have been arrested in connection to violence that broke out Sunday night after protests in the city.

Police arrested 20-year-old Tupak Kpeayeh and 31-year-old Jerome Sirleaf on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The arrests come after a protest over the death of George Floyd resulted in some protesters clashing with police outside the Empire Mall Sunday night. Authorities say some of those involved threw rocks at officers, and also vandalized and looted some stores near 41st Street and Louise Avenue.

Police say both Kpeayeh and Sirleaf threw rocks at officers during the incident. They were arrested on aggravated assault on law enforcement, as well as rioting charges.

Kpeayeh was arrested in Sioux City. Sirleaf was arrested in Sioux Falls.