2 new COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases confirmed in South Dakota

Health officials confirmed Wednesday two additional South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

However, the trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases continued Wednesday, as the state recorded 100 new recoveries compared to 60 new cases.

The state has had 2,373 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 1,492 of those people have recovered, meaning 868 known cases are currently considered active.

The two new deaths were both men in their 80s. They bring the state's total COVID-19 deaths to 13.

Sixty-nine people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Most of the state's cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Minnehaha and Lincoln counties account for 2,072 cases, 87% of the state's total.

More: South Dakota Department of Health's COVID-19 website