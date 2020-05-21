2 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota Thursday

Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, as current hospitalizations crept upward Thursday.

The new deaths brings the state's total to 48. One death was a Minnehaha County resident, the other was from Pennington County. One person was in their 30s, the other was over 80.

Health officials say the state recorded 73 new cases Thursday, bringing total known cases to 4,250. However, active cases dropped by 51 to 1,057 due to additional recoveries.

Ninety-one South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of ten from the previous day. This figure remains well below the state's COVID-19 hospitalization capacity, which health officials have previously said is over 2,000. Officials often use this statistic to monitor the spread of COVID-19, as it not affected by the variables that impact total case numbers.

12 aurora

A total of 3,145 people have recovered from the disease, health officials say.

The state processed 912 tests Thursday. Eight percent of those were positive.

Cases by area

The trend of more cases being confirmed outside the Sioux Falls area continued Thursday. Only fifteen of the new cases are in either Minnehaha or Lincoln counties. These counties regularly accounted for over 80 percent of cases in the state since early April.

Brown County saw 13 new cases, bringing its total to 221.

Cases in Beadle County increased by 11 to 79 Thursday. A spokesperson at Huron-based Dakota Provisions tells Dakota News Now that six employees there have tested positive for the disease.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website