2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The new deaths bring the state total to 64. One death involved someone in their 60s, the other was someone over the age of 80.

Officials say South Dakota 87 new cases were recorded Thursday, bringing the state's total known cases to 5,249. Active cases rose by eight to 1,024.

Current hospitalizations dropped by one to 86.

The state processed 3,963 cases Thursday, the largest number of tests processed in one day so far. Just over two percent of those came back positive.

Beadle County remains the state's hot spot with 33 new COVID-19 cases. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said there is community transmission in the county, but he said this is part of the "ebb and flow" of coronavirus cases.