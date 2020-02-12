2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

The suspect who was killed during a confrontation with members of a fugitive task force in Baltimore was a former state corrections official who had been under investigation.

This image provided by WMAR-2 News shows emergency and law enforcement officials responding to the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baltimore. Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (WMAR-2 News via AP)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released the information about Wednesday’s shooting at a news conference, calling the suspect “a really bad guy.”

The U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said Wednesday one officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach.

A doctor says the two fugitive task force officers are both awake but “still in very serious condition.”

Dr. Thomas Scalea told a news conference that other officers on the scene probably saved the life of one of them by using a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

Lutz says the two male officers were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were trying to serve a warrant for attempted murder.

