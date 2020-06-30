2 sent to prison for felony kidnapping in Aberdeen

Two people from Aberdeen have sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony kidnapping in what authorities say was an attempt to rob a man.

Twenty-one-year-old Ryan Rencountre was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years suspended. Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Reef was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended.

Aberdeen American News reports Rencountre and Reef, both armed, were in an apartment with the man and demanded his property last April. A complaint says even though the man said he didn’t have any money, they wouldn’t let him leave the apartment.

