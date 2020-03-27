Avera announces 2020 Virtual Avera Race Against Cancer

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 Avera Race Against Cancer will be a virtual event.

On May 9, the race will not be held as a public gathering but Avera is asking participants to still honor and uplift those who have been impacted by cancer by walking, running, and reaching out to family.

Avera will provide virtual warm-ups, training guides, and more.

All registered participants will receive an Avera Race shirt and backpack for pickup after May 9th.

