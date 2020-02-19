2020 Census: Why your community needs your participation

It's a headcount of America.

The U.S. 2020 Census only comes around every ten years.

Taking part in the census is a civic duty.

In March you can expect to get a 2020 Census invite in the mail, asking nine questions.

Participating is simple, especially for the significant impacts it could have on your community.

The 2020 Census is the first census to allow every household to respond online, by phone or by mail.

"That data is not shared publicly. That data is used just to give a good, statistical count of the type of people and populations that exist within a community or within a state," said Chelsie Bakken, Brookings Public Information Officer

Getting an accurate count of the population affects where federal dollars are dispersed.

"It's very important that people don't throw that away," said Bakken, "I've seen statistics that say for every person that is not counted in the Census that leaves a thousand dollars per year in your community on the table."

By taking part, you're helping your community get its fair share of the $675 billion per year in federal funds. This is spent on vital programs like schools, hospitals, and roads.

Many communities in South Dakota are rapidly growing.

Hartford Chamber & Economic Development Director Jesse Fonkert said, "Over the last 10 years, communities like Hartford and Sioux Falls have seen so much growth. When you're adding 2-3% of people of your population every year, a lot of things change."

The Census can be especially beneficial to the economic development in those growing communities.

"Hartford uses census dollars every day and that data is extremely important especially as we grow our community in different ways and finding businesses to come in and service the needs of our population based on their incomes their homeownership levels," said Fonkert.

"If we have a bigger population there's a higher likelihood that some of these businesses would want to... start a shop in our community," said Bakken.

As far as what happens if you don't your civic duty? You can expect to get a friendly reminder.

Bakken said, "What happens is a federal Census worker will come and knock on the door and remind them and ask them to take the Census."

April 1st is the official Census Day.

But, Most households can start participating around mid-March, when they get the letters in the mail.