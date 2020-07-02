2020 Clay County Fair in northwest Iowa cancelled due to pandemic

One of the biggest county fairs in the world - and a major attraction in northwest Iowa - is not happening this year.

The 2020 Clay County Fair has been cancelled, organizers announced on Thursday.

The Clay County Fair Association says the decision comes following a vote by the Fair Executive Committee. The association says "it became clear" that the fair could not protect fairgoers, staff, and vendors amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t find a way to give you the entire “World’s Greatest County Fair” experience that you have come to love, expect, and deserve," said fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, via a press release.

Despite the cancellation of the fair, 4-H/FFA livestock competitions will be held this fall. Organizers say details will be available soon from Iowa State University Extension Clay County.

Plans for the 2021 fair, scheduled for Sept. 11-19, are still going forward, organizers say.