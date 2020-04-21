2020 Fort Sisseton Festival canceled

Organizers of an annual historic festival in northeast South Dakota have canceled their 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Fort Sisseton Historic Festival has been canceled, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks announced Tuesday.

Fort Sisseton Park Manager Ali Tonesfeldt said organizers had hoped to simply postpone this year's festival, but with the ongoing uncertainty over the pandemic, they decided to cancel and focus on next year's event.

The festival had been scheduled to take place June 5-7. The annual event features historic reenactments, and is attended by thousands of people.