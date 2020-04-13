2020 RiseFest postponed until September

A large regional Christian music festival is postponing its 2020 event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RiseFest 2020 has been postponed until Labor Day Weekend, organizers announced Monday.

The event had initially been scheduled to take place June 19-20. It will now take place Sept. 4-5.

The festival, which takes place just outside Sheldon, Iowa, features several big names in Christian music.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision, but we feel it’s in the best interest of you our festival-goers, our artists and volunteers, and all involved with the festival that we make this very important change,” RISE Ministries president Rob Roozeboom said.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will still be valid in September