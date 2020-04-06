2020 Sioux Falls Pride celebrations postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Sioux Falls Pride Festival, including the parade, have been postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sioux Falls Pride Board of Directors announced the decision Monday, saying the health and safety of all those who "celebrate pride" remain the organization's first priority.

Organizers say they are continuing to monitor federal and state recommendations in hopes of moving forward with an alternative celebration date in 2020.

The Pride Festival is Sioux Falls Pride’s biggest fundraiser, according to the organization.