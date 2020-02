The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival once again raised a lot of money for children in the region.

The 2nd annual event raised $152,119 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, the organization announced Thursday.

Organizers say it is the largest fundraiser the group's history.

The nine-day event began with Frost: A Diamond Gala, and included a number of winter events including ice skating and special events at Great Bear Recreation park.