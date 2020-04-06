2020 South Dakota Chislic Festival canceled due to COVID-19

A growing South Dakota summer festival has canceled its 2020 event due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the South Dakota Chislic Festival say they have suspended plans to host the 2020 event. They say it is the appropriate action to take based on the environment that the coronavirus outbreak has presented.

In a press release, the Board of Directors said they recognizes the safety of the citizens of the greater Freeman area as well as the safety of festival attendees as the primary reasons for the suspension. With the festival drawing visitors from across the country, the safety of everyone needs to be the primary focus.j

The inaugural festival took place in 2018. Organizers say they are looking forward to the 2021 festival, set for the last Saturday of July.