2020 Turner County Fair canceled

A popular county fair in southeast South Dakota won't happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Turner County Fair has been cancelled, organizers say.

In a Facebook post, the fair's board said this decision "was not taken lightly. Organizers say safety is the number one priority, adding that they made the decision after "extensive consideration" of CDC guidelines.

Preparations for the 2021 Turner County Fair are already underway, according to the post.

Some regional fairs, including the Brown County Fair and state fairs in both Minnesota and Iowa, have already canceled due to the pandemic. However, other fairs, including the Sioux Empire Fair and the South Dakota State Fair, have gone forward with plans to hold this year's events.