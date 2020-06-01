2020 Yankton Riverboat Days cancelled

A major summer festival in southeast South Dakota has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 2020 Yankton Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival will not take place this summer, organized announced Monday.

The festival had been scheduled to take place August 21-23.

Organizers say the decision follows discussions with local and regional leaders as well as consideration of the current recommendations from the CDC regarding the COVID 19 pandemic and festivals of this size.

The 2021 Riverboat Days are scheduled for August 20-22, 2021.