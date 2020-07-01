211 Helpline phone number now available across South Dakota

The Helpline Center announced Wednesday '211' is available to all residents of South Dakota now. The phone number was just offered to a few communities starting in 2001. Since then, the center has been able to reach more communities across the state, but a bill passed through this year's legislature helped the center reach every community.

All 66 counties have access to the 211 phone number any time of the day to reach a professionally trained support specialist. You can also text your zip code to 898211 or email them at help@helplinecenter.org to receive help.

This phone line is available for information and support whether it's financial, family, mental health or disaster-related. The phone call is free and confidential.