22 more COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; 12 more recoveries

South Dakota health officials say they have confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the state's total to 187.

An additional 12 people were listed as "recovered" Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69, meaning there are 118 active known cases in the state.

The Sioux Falls area continues to see the highest growth in cases.

Minnehaha and Lincoln counties saw a combined 16 new cases Friday, bringing the total known cases in the Sioux Falls area to 87.

Beadle County, the other hot spot in South Dakota, saw no new cases Friday. This marks the second day in a row the county did not see an increase.

Statewide, 17 cases have involved hospitalizations. Two people have died from the disease.

