24-year-old dies from fall at downtown Sioux Falls construction site

Sioux Falls Police say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a construction site near downtown Sioux Falls.

Police and EMS responded to 500 South Minnesota Avenue for the reported injury around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man died at the scene.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said police are not releasing the victim's name.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death and police are assisting the investigation.

The accident took place at the construction site for the future headquarters of First Premier Bank at Minnesota Avenue and 14th Street. The five-story, 77,000-square-foot building is scheduled to be completed late this year.