2nd Minnesota inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

State corrections officials say a second Minnesota prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a hospital on Saturday.

The department says Bergstrom tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

Bergstrom was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

Another Faribault inmate, 43-year-old Adrian Raymaar Keys, died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Corrections Department says one incarcerated person in Minnesota remains hospitalized.

