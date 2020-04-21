2nd Smithfield Foods employee dies from COVID-19

Another Smithfield Foods employee has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Craig Franken passed away Sunday at the age of 61, a family spokesperson tells Dakota News Now.

Franken worked at Smithfield Foods since 1979, when it was still the John Morrell company. He planned on retiring in the next couple of years, according to his obituary.

Franken is the second Smithfield Foods employee to die due to the disease. The Sioux Falls meat processing plant is one of the largest COVID-19 hot spots in the country, with over 750 employees testing positive and over 140 close-contact cases connected to the plant.

According to his obituary, Franken took pride in his family and "would have done anything" for his two granddaughters.

Franken was known for his 4th of July parties, and was an avid Star Wars and Raiders fan.

His family is having a drive-by visitation at their home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. A public celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asked for donations to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.