2nd confirmed COVID-19 death in South Dakota; 21 new cases in state

South Dakota health officials say a second person has died due to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health released new numbers Wednesday. The state confirmed 21 new cases, along with another death.

A family member has confirmed to Dakota News Now that the person is related to South Dakota State Representative Glanzer, who is still hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new numbers bring South Dakota's total to 129 cases.

Seven more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total of recovered patients to 51. This means there are 78 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The death is the state's second due to the coronavirus. Officials have not given any further details about the new death.

The first death, a Pennington County man, was confirmed earlier this month.

Twelve of the state's COVID-19 cases have involved hospitalizations.

New cases by county

Most of the new cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Nine new cases are in Minnehaha County, which has the state's highest total at 40. Eleven have recovered. Six of the new cases are in Lincoln County.

Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Hughes, Roberts, and Yankton counties each had one new confirmed case Wednesday.

