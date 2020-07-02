2nd person dies from injuries sustained in crash near Gettysburg

A fatal crash in central South Dakota has claimed a second a life, authorities announced Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Mariah LeBeau of Aberdeen died from the injuries she received in a June 18 crash west of Gettysburg, according to the Department of Public Safety.

LeBeau was driving a car on U.S. Highway 212 when authorities say she lost control on a curve, crossed the center line, and collided with a pickup headed the opposite way.

A passenger in LeBeau's car, 35-year-old Joseph Skye of Rapid City, died at the scene. LeBeau was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died from her injuries on June 27.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.