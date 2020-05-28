2nd phase of Washington Pavilion's reopening plan begins June 1

The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls is continuing the process of reopening after it was temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The second phase of its reopening will begin on June 1, officials announced Thursday.

The following facilities will be open as of June 1:

Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center Museums

Wells Fargo CineDome Theater

2nd Floor South Concessions

Summer Camp Education Programs

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Youth Camps (open virtually)

Box Office

Leonardo’s Cafe

You can find more details, including hours and schedules, on the Pavilion's website.

The first phase of the reopening plan began May 18.