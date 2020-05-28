2nd phase of Washington Pavilion's reopening plan begins June 1

The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls is continuing the process of reopening after it was temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
The second phase of its reopening will begin on June 1, officials announced Thursday.
The following facilities will be open as of June 1:
Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center Museums
Wells Fargo CineDome Theater
2nd Floor South Concessions
Summer Camp Education Programs
Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Youth Camps (open virtually)
Box Office
Leonardo’s Cafe
You can find more details, including hours and schedules, on the Pavilion's website.
The first phase of the reopening plan began May 18.