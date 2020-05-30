3 new COVID-19 deaths, 94 additional cases confirmed in South Dakota Saturday

Three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, state health officials say.

Saturday's deaths bring the state's total to 62. Two of the deaths were Beadle County residents, the other was from Pennington County.

The state also recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 4,960. Officials say 1,093 of those cases are active, an increase of 30 from the previous day.

Active cases have crept over the past week as health officials began processing tests from a statewide mass testing event involving nursing homes. However, current hospitalizations, a statistic that is not dependent on the amount of testing, has dropped slightly over at that same period. As of Saturday, 93 people are currently hospitalization, a decrease of two from the Friday.

