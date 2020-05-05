3 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

Health officials confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Tuesday.

The state also reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,721.

An additional 65 people recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries to 1,898. 802 cases are currently active in South Dakota, down slightly from Monday's total of 817.

All three of the new confirmed deaths were in Minnehaha County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. So far, 24 South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

Seventy-five people are currently hospitalized due to the disease in the state, seven higher than the previous day.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said there were 256 negative tests Tuesday, meaning 17 percent of the state's test were positive Tuesday. Clayton recently said the state has been hovering between 11-13 percent positive cases.

Minnehaha County's total cases rose by 25 to 2,195 Tuesday.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state performed 1,300 tests Monday as part of a drive-thru testing site for Smithfield Foods employees. It is unclear how soon the results from that event will be available.

Union County recorded 14 new cases Tuesday. Clayton said those positive tests are likely linked to increased testing at Tyson Foods in Sioux City, Iowa.

Brown County saw six more cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 71.

