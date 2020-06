The South Dakota Department of Health announced 30 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.

The new cases bring South Dakota's total to 5,277 with 1,033 of those active and 4,179 recovered.

The newly reported death brings the state total to 65.

The state also reported three new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 83.