The Good Samaritan Society's Sioux Falls Village has confirmed 18 additional residents and 14 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total for the campus to 23 residents and 17 employees.

The Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health staff utilized more than 200 tests immediately following the first positive cases at the facility.

Many of the COVID-19 positive residents and staff remain asymptomatic.