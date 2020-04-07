32 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Tuesday; 2 additional deaths

State health officials say two more people have died due to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Thirty-two new cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 320. The two additional deaths bring the state's total to six.

A total of 98 people have recovered from the disease, according to the Department of Health's website. That is an increase of seven from Monday.

Twenty-three of the cases have involved hospitalizations.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton released additional details Tuesday about the fatalities involving COVID-19. Two of the deaths involved Minnehaha County residents, two involved people from Beadle County, and McCook and Pennington counties each have one confirmed death. Two of the victims were in their 50s, the rest ranged in age from 60 to 99.

New cases by county

Most of Tuesday's new confirmed cases are in the Sioux Falls area, the current epicenter of the South Dakota's outbreak. Minnehaha has 25 new cases, while Lincoln County has an additional three confirmed cases. Clayton said some of the new cases involve cases that are con

Roughly two-thirds of the state's total cases are in the Sioux Falls metro area.

Brookings had two more confirmed cases Tuesday. Codington and Lyman counties each had one new confirmed case.

In addition, Clayton said three cases were reclassified from Yankton County to Clay County. This brings Clay County's total to six, and reduces Yankton County's cases to 15.

3 cases reassigned from Yankton to Clay county

More: COVID-19 in South Dakota