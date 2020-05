Health officials confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Sunday, as the state's total known cases inch closer to 5,000.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. The state's total remains at 62.

The new cases bring the state's total cases to 4,993. Active cases rose by one to 1,094.

Current hospitalizations dropped by seven to 86.

A total of 3, 837 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

