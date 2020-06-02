33 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday; active cases down

South Dakota recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though active cases in the state continued to drop.

No additional deaths were reported, as the state's total remained at 62.

Active cases dropped by 54 to 1,015. It's the second straight day active cases have decreased.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 89.

So far, the state has recorded 5,067 COVID-19 cases. 3,990 people have recovered from the disease.

The state processed 1,185 tests on Tuesday, under three percent of which came back negative.

In a press briefing Tuesday morning, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said 11,532 nursing home residents and employees have been tested as part of an ongoing mass testing event of at-risk people. She said less than one-half of one percent of those have come back positive.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website