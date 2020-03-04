38 Special, Parmalee to perform at Sioux Empire Fair

The Sioux Empire Fair has announced two more musical groups set to perform at the 2020 fair.

38 Special with Parmalee will play on the Campbell's Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

With sales in excess of 20 million, 38 Special has been an icon in Southern Rock for the past four decades.

Parmalee was named the best new "Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" at the 2016 ACM Awards.

The show is free with paid fair admission on the Campbell’s Main Stage. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

