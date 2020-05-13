3M expands production in Aberdeen

On the south side of the 3M plant in Aberdeen, two new 60,000 square feet buildings, and more than 100 employees are being added to help with the production of N-95 respirator masks.

"Throughout 2020 we've been increasing production,"said 3M Aberdeen Plant Manager Andrew Rehder.

The 3M plant has quickly worked to keep up with the demand for the masks.

"In January we went to a 42/7 staffing, we have added over 50 employees so far," Rehder said.

Now the size of the plant will be expanded.

"For this plant we're going to double our output, and the expansion of a plant allows us to bring the newest equipment in," Rehder said.

3M Aberdeen Plant Manager Andrew Rehder says this expansion will bring a lot of jobs to the State and the region.

"We're bringing hourly and salary jobs to Aberdeen, so we'll be heavily recruiting here over the next six months," Rehder said.

Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman can't say enough about the value 3M brings to the Hub City.

"We're really happy to see them succeed, we've been proud of their accomplishments to date and it's good to see them get recognition on a national level," Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman said.

Schaunaman is excited about what this means for the future of the city.

"It's awesome to continue to see them expand and to offer new employment opportunities for the people of this area, and hopefully draw in people that are looking for jobs from around our area and the region," Schaunaman said.

Plant Manager Andrew Rehder describes this as an exciting time. He expects this to continue to strengthen the region, and help during a time when it is most needed.