3M fires back at Trump over order to produce more face masks

Manufacturing giant 3M pushed back Friday against criticism from President Donald Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers.

3M suggested that the administration’s actions to procure more masks for the U.S. will backfire.

The company also said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin American nations, which it said raised “significant humanitarian implications” in those countries.

The unusual but not unprecedented spat between the president and a leading American manufacturer broke out after Trump ordered 3M to produce as many N95 masks as administration officials believe are needed for the U.S.

