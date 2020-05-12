3M to expand Aberdeen plant, hire over 100 workers

3M says it is expanding it is expanding its Aberdeen plant as it ramps up production of PPE products.

On Tuesday, company officials announced the U.S. Department of Defense awarded 3M with two contracts to help it ramp up production of N95 respirators.

The company already produces millions of N95 masks at the facility, but demand has skyrocketed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a company spokesperson, 120,000 square feet will be added to the 440,000-square-foot facility. The company expects to hire over 100 new employees over the net few months because of the expansion.

“We’re extremely grateful for the hard work of our employees here in Aberdeen as they’ve helped produce critical supplies for healthcare workers and first responders fighting against COVID-19," 3M Aberdeen plant manager Andrew Rehder said. "The expansion of our Aberdeen plant will help 3M do even more to support public health needs during these challenging times.”

The two DOD contracts are worth a combined $206 million. 3M officials say these are in addition to the $80 million the company already committed to expanding N95 production capacity in the country.

The increased production capacity will allow 3M to triple their N95 production to 95 million per month, according to the company.