3M suspends some operations at Brookings plant due to COVID-19

A major production plant in Brookings is suspending some of its operations due to COVID-19.

3M has temporarily suspended "select operations" at its Brookings facility, according to a statement.

The company has implemented a COVID-19 temporary layoff program to provide pay and benefits amid the pandemic.

Company officials did not say which specific operations at the plant are affected, nor did they say how many employees will impacted.

3M's Brookings facility employs over 1,000 people and produces medical goods like medical dressing and surgical drapes, according to its website.

Some of the company's plant, including its facility in Aberdeen are expanding due to increased demand for some medical supplies - particularly N95 face masks. However, other non-COVID-19 sectors of the medical industry have been suffering after many hospitals suspended non-essential procedures to maintain room for coronavirus patients.

3M's complete statement on Brookings plant

“As a result of COVID-19’s impact on market demand for certain products related to non-critical healthcare services, we have temporarily suspended select operations at our 3M Brookings site. We have implemented a COVID-19 Temporary Layoff Standard to help provide pay and benefits during this time. We are grateful for the work our people are doing to support public health and critical needs during the outbreak, and we will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation.”