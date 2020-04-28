4 arrested on stolen gun, drug charges in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say they have arrested four men on various stolen gun and meth-related charges.

Twenty-year-old Kohl Hammer, 25-year-old Zachary Kooyman, 28-year-old Judah Wainscoat, and 23-year-old Tyson Garnmester, were arrested Monday.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office notified Sioux Falls police that Hammer may have been attempting to sell stolen guns in Sioux Falls.

Police tracked Hammer down to a hotel near 41st Street and I-29. On Monday night, officers saw Hammer hand a backpack to someone inside a car.

Clemens said police later made contact with people in that car at an apartment on Valhalla Boulevard. Kooyman was driving the car, and Wainscoat and Garnmester were passengers.

Officers found two stolen guns on Kooyman, and another stolen gun on Wainscoat. Clemens said all three also had a small amount of meth.

Clemens said officers arrested the men, then went back to the hotel and arrested Hammer.

Hammer, from Canton, was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a former drug offender. Wainscoat and Kooyman, both of Sioux Falls, were charged with possession of a stolen firearm. All four men also face various drug-related charges. Clemens said additional charges may be filed in Lincoln County.