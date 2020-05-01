South Dakota COVID-19 deaths surpass 20

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting four new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 21.

The state added 79 new positive cases bringing the total to 2,525. Overall, 1,686 of those cases have recovered with 113 reported Friday. The state has 818 active COVID-19 cases, down from 859 on Thursday.

69 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of three from Thursday.

Minnehaha County continues to see the bulk of the new cases, adding 51 Friday. The county passed 2,000 cases this week with a total of 2,089.