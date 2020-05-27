4 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota

South Dakota recorded four new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, though active cases in the state continued to drop.

The new deaths bring the state's total to 54. Two victims were from Minnehaha County, the others were from Brown and Todd counties. One was in their 30s, another was in their 50s, and two were in their 60s.

An additional 57 positive cases increased the state's total known cases to 4,710. However, active cases dropped by 38 to 1,037 due to additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations also dropped slightly from 106 to 101.

The state processed 968 cases on Wednesday. Just under six percent came back positive.

Nursing home mass testing event

The number of tests processed lately has increased lately due to a mass testing event involving nursing homes and assisted living centers in the state.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said so far, 1,899 residents and 2,754 staff have been tested for this event. An additional 6,600 tests are pending in the next few days, while 4,400 more tests are scheduled to take place soon.

Malsam-Rysdon said officials will continue "sentinel testing" in nursing homes after the mass testing event is completed. She said that includes testing roughly two percent of staff members or residents on a regular basis.

Cases by area

Beadle County again saw the most new cases Wednesday with 13. In the Sioux Falls area, Minnehaha County recorded 11 new cases and Lincoln County saw 3 new cases.

Roberts County recorded four new cases, while Brown County saw 2 new cases.

Pennington County recorded ten new cases Wednesday.

Other notes

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the person who died in their 30s did not have any other underlying health conditions.

The Brown County death recorded Wednesday is that county's first.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website