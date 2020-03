A four-year-old boy is saved from drowning at a Brookings hotel.

Assistant Police Chief Derrick Powers says the call came in of a child

drowning at the Econo Lodge on the 2500 block of Sixth Street shortly

after 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

Powers says when police arrived, the child had been pulled from the

pool, CPR had been performed and the child was awake and alert.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Brookings Hospital emergency room.