41st Street and Western Avenue construction to begin next Monday

Starting Monday, April 6, the 41st Street and Western Avenue intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The construction project will include underground utility upgrades, street light and traffic signal improvements, reconstruction of the intersection surfacing with additional left and right turn lanes, and improvements to sidewalks and accessible curb ramps.

One lane of traffic in each direction will continue other than for four weeks this summer when the intersection will be completely closed.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2021 with traffic fully open late fall 2020.