State health officials say South Dakota recorded 42 more COVID-19 cases as active cases continued to rise Monday.

The additional cases bring total known COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,105. Active cases rose by 42 to 945.

Deaths due to the disease remained unchanged at 97.

Current hospitalizations also remained unchanged at 59.

The state processed 300 tests Monday, 14% of which came back positive.

