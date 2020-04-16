44i, Pickle Barrel offering free lunch for law enforcement Friday

44i and the Pickle Barrel are offering a free lunch for law enforcement personnel on Friday.

44i says the free lunch is to recognize and show appreciation for the local law enforcement as they continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any law enforcement personnel can stop at the Pickle Barrel in the Park Ridge Galleria on Friday, April 17 from 11:30am to 2:30pm.

“We are so very pleased to be part of 44i’s effort to support our law enforcement workers during

this challenging time.” said Pickle Barrel owner Katelyn Cameron. “They’re out there on the front

lines every day and that’s something we all should never take for granted, and we hope this help

make their day a little better.”

Curbside pickup will be available by calling ahead or by pulling up with your vehicle’s flashing lights.